The Stoke Rochford Ladies Open was played as an 18-hole medal for the lower handicaps and 18-hole stableford for the higher handicaps.

The winner of the Turner Cup for the lowest nett score Pam Watson from Stoke Rochford with an excellent net of 67.

Results: 1 Pam Watson (Stoke Rochford) 77-10=67, 2 Louise Bradley (Toft) 82-13=69, 3 Mairad Scott (Toft) 85-12=73 (c/b).

Lady captain Jane White with Lara Manton.

Winner of the lowest gross was Amelia Wan (Sherwood Forest) with a great score of 74.

Stoke Rochford’s ladies captain Jane White was the winner of the stableford competition with 38 points. Runner-up was Louise Corder (Bondhay) with 36 points.

The ladies club championship was played over the same weekend as the gents with both enjoying the excellent course presentation.

Winner of the 36-hole scratch competition was Lara Manton with a score of 170, beating runner-up Pam Watson by two strokes.

Winner of the 36-hole net was Dorne Werner with a total of 147, beating runner-up and lady captain by Jane White by one stroke.

The Saturday nett winner was Leven Li and Sunday nett winner was Rachel Jones.

The ladies Alternative Trophy was also played on the Sunday for those who didn’t wish to take part in both rounds.

Winner was Debbie Tambly-Jones with 39 points. Runner up was Amanda Lewis with 30 points.

Stoke Rochford Seniors had mixed fortunes in their two matches this week.

They went down to a 5.5-2-5 reversal at Sleaford before winning by the same margin against Spalding at home.

Sleaford results: John Hitchman & Eddie Plant lost 3&2, John Wright & Bert Tregidgo lost 4&3, Malcolm Edwards & David Hamilton lost two down, Darrell Knight & Chris Vose won 4&3, Barry Coop & Steve Major won 3&1, Steve Anderson & Ernie Armstrong halved, Doug Lyne & Ken Taylor lost 7&5, Alan Donaldson & Mark Smith lost 4&3. Steve Anderson won the wine for nearest the pin in two on the 18th.

Spalding results: John Hitchman & Darrell Knight lost 7&5, David Hamilton & Chris Woof won 2&1, Gary Skjerritt & Eddie Plant halved, John Wright & Steve Major won 3&1, Doug Lyne & Jim Price lost 5&3, Graham Manton & Greg Ewart won 4&3, Keith Dugmore & Ken Taylor won two up, Alan Donaldson & Ernie Armstrong won 4&3. Nearest the pin on the 17th was John Wright.