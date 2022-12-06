Belvoir Vale Tennis Club ladies' third team won their recent match against Newtown Linford Tennis Club in the Leicestershire League.

They played well and came away with a four sets to four, 30 games to 24 result.

The scores were Rachel Lovegrove and Sam Griffin 3-6, 2-6, 6-0 and 6-0, and Carole Fishwick and Lucy Paine 6-0, 6-0, 0-6 and 1-6.

Belvoir Vale Tennis Club ladies' third team (61115554)

To find out more about BVTC, visit tinyurl.com/ValeTennis or Facebook page @BelvoirVale TC