Stoke Rochford ladies contested a stableford competition last Wednesday.

Winner on the day with a great score of 36 points was Lynn Ewart.

Runner-up with 34 points was Jackie Manton, whilst Avis Griffin was third with 33.

Pictured are Sue Taylor, Leven Li, lady captain Mags McArthur and Lynn Ewart. (51684880)

On Saturday, the competition was a bring and win, in which all the ladies brought and chose their prize according to where they are on the leaderboard.

In first place was Leven Li with 34 points. Second was Sue Taylor with 33 points, beating Lynn Ewart on countback.

Seniors

Stoke Rochford 3

Belton Park 5

A good breakfast and a match played in perfect late summer conditions got the day off to such a good start for Stoke, when three of the first four games came in as winners against local rivals Belton Park.

Unfortunately for them, their last four games all lost, resulting in only their second home defeat of the season.

The return match is to be played at Belton on October 5.

Stoke scores: Mike Thornton & Glyn Staines won 2&1, John Hitchman & Jim Davidson won 2&1, Keith Dugmore & Graham Manton lost 5&4, Brian Ayto & Barry Coop won 3&2, Greg Ewart & Mike Nixon lost 2&1, Steve Major & John Wright lost 4&2, Eddie Plant & Jim Price lost 4&3, Darrell Knight Barry Mitchell lost 1 down.