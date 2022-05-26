More news, no ads

Belton Woods Ladies' Invitation winners were Linda Tytherley and Sue Grindal.

The Ladies' Invitation, where members invite a guest from another golf club, took place on Sunday on the Woods Course, with 16 pairs taking part.

The competiion was then followed by afternoon tea.

Ladies' Invitation winners Linda Tytherley and Sue Grindal, with Belton Woods lady captain Jill Baggaley. (56868809)

First place went to Belton Woods' Linda Tytherley and Sue Grindal, of Burghley Park Golf Club, winning with 49 points on countback from runners-up Shirley King and Rina Ozolins (Newark).

In third place just one point behind were Trudi Galloway and Elaine Lilley (Woodhall Spa).

Nearest the pin on the fourth hole was Cindy Alcoat, of Nottinghamshire GC. Nearest the pin on the 11th hole was Sheila Douty (Greetham Valley).

l The Director’s Trophy took place last Wednesday on the Woods Course, in what was a closely fought competition between the nine ladies who took part.

The Stableford competition was for ladies with handicaps between 30 and 54.

Winning her first trophy was Ginny Dixon with a super score of 38 points.

Close on her heels was Melita Copley with 37 points.

l A Non-Qualifier Stableford took place alongside the Director’s Trophy last Wednesday. The winner with an amazing score was Jane Forbes with 44 points.

l Belton Woods ladies ‘B’ team played their third league match against Woodhall Spa ‘B’ team. The match resulted in a 2-2 halved draw.

l Belton Woods ladies' Spring Meeting Trophy took place on Saturday on an immaculate Woods Course, with 25 ladies taking part.

This Stableford competition was played in handicap order.

The winner on countback was Trudi Galloway with 38 points.

Runner-up was Pat Hawcroft, also with 38 points.