Grantham Town women's team kick off league campaign this Sunday
Grantham Town women's side kick off their Nottinghamshire Girls and Ladies Football League campaign on Sunday against Sherwood FC, kick-off 10.30am
The Gingerbreads side have have played a number of friendlies and player-manager Ellie Scotland has been really pleased with the start.
Ellie said: "Being a brand new side, we've had to gel as a group very quickly. We've worked hard on getting to know each other on and off the pitch.
"We've had a first win in pre-season which was a great boost to everyone."
There are a couple of familiar faces to those supporters who follow the men's side, as director Sophie Cope and twin sister Becky are in the women's side.
Ellie added: "To have two prominent women from the men's side of the club is great.
"It will be great to get some supporters in to see what we're about. The women's game is growing and we want to be part of the success of the club."
Entry to the match at The Meres 3G pitch is £3. If you are a season ticket holder for the men's team, entry is free.
Grantham Town's under-15 boys' team are also at home against Gresley on Saturday, kick-off 12 noon.
Also on Saturday, the under-13s are away at Sheffield (11.15am) whilst the under-16s are at Boston United (10.30am).
