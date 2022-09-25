Three separate Belton Woods ladies' Trophy Knockout competitions were held over the past two months, culminating in wins for three players.

The Captain’s Trophy, played on the immaculate Lakes Course for ladies with handicaps between 1-20, was won by lady captain Ailsa Lines. Runner-up was Wendy Stewart.

The Vice-Captain’s Trophy (handicaps between 21.1 and 29.9), again played on the Lakes Course, was won by Becky Foster. Runner-up was Debbie Hawley.

Debbie Hawley and Gail Cowan. (59442262)

The Secretary’s Trophy (handicaps between 30 and 54), played on the Woods Course, was won by Linda Tytherley. Runner-up was Sue Raynor.

The ladies who were beaten in their first rounds of the Knockout Competitions go forward to play in the Plate Trophy Competition, being played over the next few weeks, the final of which will be at the end of October.

Linda Tytherley, lady captain Ailsa Lines and Becky Foster. (59442259)

+ Seventeen ladies took part in the Autumn Meeting Par Competition, played on the Woods Course on a beautiful autumn day.

It was played in handicap order, with trophies for the Bronze and Silver sections. Winner of the Bronze was Gail Cowan with +4, and winner of the Silver was Debbie Hawley with +2.

All trophies will be awarded at the Presentation Evening in November.