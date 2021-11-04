The ladies’ section of Belton Park held a three ball Texas Scramble in their last Open Competition of the year.

Despite an early morning chill for some ladies, the autumn sun shone throughout the day over a full field of 93 who had travelled from 25 different clubs.

After play, the ladies enjoyed an excellent two course meal and collected raffle prizes.

The winning team of the Belton Park Ladies' Open Texas Scramble. (52774652)

The raffle raised £306 for the lady captain’s charity.

The winning team came in three shots ahead of their nearest rivals with a score of net 63, followed by three teams all on net 66 and two teams on 67.

Results: 1 Paula Marshall (Belton Park), Mel Steel (Elton Furze), Honor Porter( St Neots) 63, 2 Penny Leadbetter, Di Orson, Lorrie McGowan (Radcliffe on Trent) 66 ocb, 3 Sara Harris, Penny Campbell, Margaret Powell (Burghley Park) 66, 4 Ronnie Thorogood, Jane Moss, Vee Rouse (Kirton Holme) 66, 5 Joy Stepney, Annette Fordham (both Belton Park), Gill Dewhurst (Spalding) 67 ocb; nearest the pin on the 6th – Margaret White (South Kyme), nNearest the pin on the 14th – Annette Fordham (Belton Park).

Congratulations go to all the winners and thanks to the organisers for such a successful and enjoyable day.

+ The final mixed match of the season took place with the Mixed Team Am-Am with 44 players entering on a mostly sunny and bright day.

After play, everyone stayed for a delicious two course meal and the presentation to the winners.

Results: 1 Derek Bashford, Tom Parry, Sandra Pask and Sue Walker-Sherriff 90pt, 2 Simon Denton, John Taylor, Marjie Thompson and Yvonne Bashford 81, 3 David Lewis, John Clark, Olga Ebsworth and Helen Long 80, 4 place Ken Reilly, Ben Bayliss, Veronica Rose,and Nicola Routledge 78; nearest the pin: 4th hole – Derek Bashford, 6th – Helen Long, 21st – Anna Clark, 24th – Rob Ebsworth.

Overall in 2021, the Belton Park team won five of their six matches, so a most successful year.