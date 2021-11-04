Belton Park Golf Club ladies play final Open of the year
The ladies’ section of Belton Park held a three ball Texas Scramble in their last Open Competition of the year.
Despite an early morning chill for some ladies, the autumn sun shone throughout the day over a full field of 93 who had travelled from 25 different clubs.
After play, the ladies enjoyed an excellent two course meal and collected raffle prizes.
The raffle raised £306 for the lady captain’s charity.
The winning team came in three shots ahead of their nearest rivals with a score of net 63, followed by three teams all on net 66 and two teams on 67.
Results: 1 Paula Marshall (Belton Park), Mel Steel (Elton Furze), Honor Porter( St Neots) 63, 2 Penny Leadbetter, Di Orson, Lorrie McGowan (Radcliffe on Trent) 66 ocb, 3 Sara Harris, Penny Campbell, Margaret Powell (Burghley Park) 66, 4 Ronnie Thorogood, Jane Moss, Vee Rouse (Kirton Holme) 66, 5 Joy Stepney, Annette Fordham (both Belton Park), Gill Dewhurst (Spalding) 67 ocb; nearest the pin on the 6th – Margaret White (South Kyme), nNearest the pin on the 14th – Annette Fordham (Belton Park).
Congratulations go to all the winners and thanks to the organisers for such a successful and enjoyable day.
+ The final mixed match of the season took place with the Mixed Team Am-Am with 44 players entering on a mostly sunny and bright day.
After play, everyone stayed for a delicious two course meal and the presentation to the winners.
Results: 1 Derek Bashford, Tom Parry, Sandra Pask and Sue Walker-Sherriff 90pt, 2 Simon Denton, John Taylor, Marjie Thompson and Yvonne Bashford 81, 3 David Lewis, John Clark, Olga Ebsworth and Helen Long 80, 4 place Ken Reilly, Ben Bayliss, Veronica Rose,and Nicola Routledge 78; nearest the pin: 4th hole – Derek Bashford, 6th – Helen Long, 21st – Anna Clark, 24th – Rob Ebsworth.
Overall in 2021, the Belton Park team won five of their six matches, so a most successful year.