Stoke Rochford Ladies’ Club Championship was played over 36 holes over two days on one weekend.

The weather was very kind to the ladies but extremely hot and humid at times.

Club gross champion for 2023 and 36-hole gross winner was Pam Watson and the 36-hole nett champion was Sheila Dugmore.

Club captain Hannah Thorold, Alternative Trophy winner Judy Rawson, club champion Pam Watson, and nett champion Sheila Dugmore.

The 36-hole gross runner-up was Lara Manton and the 36-hole nett runner-up was Jane White.

Eighteen-hole day one nett winner was Chris Rowley and on day two it was Rachel Jones.

The Alternative Trophy, which is played over 18 holes and in conjunction with the Championship’s second round, was won with 33 points by Judy Rawson.

n Ladies’ Invitation Day winners were Pam Watson (Stoke Rochford) with her guest for the day, Shirley King from Belton Woods, with 41 points.

Runners-up were Karen Rawson (Stoke Rochford) and Jan Machin (Belton Woods) with 39 points. Third place went to Chris Rowley (Stoke Rochford) and Leslie Williams (Spalding) with 35 points.

n Last Saturday saw the Ladies’ Competition for the Keymin Trophy, a trophy that was presented to the ladies’ section by Johnny Keymer in 1979.

This year’s winner of the trophy was Sue Taylor with a nett 70. Runner-up was Jane White with nett 71, ahead of third placed lady captain Hannah Thorold with nett 73.