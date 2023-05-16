It was not the best of starts to the Silverstone weekend for Fulbeck car racer Shaun Balfe and team-mate Sandy Mitchell in their Barwell Motorsport Lamborghini Huracan GT3.

Free practice for the Silverstone 500, round three of the British GT Championship, went from overcast and drizzly to full wet, and continued to worsen.

In a normal 10-minute qualifying session, time is of the essence with little opportunity to set a quick time for Sunday’s starting grid. But on this occasion it proved impossible.

Shaun Balfe and Barwell Motorsport team-mate Sandy Mitchell celebrate second place at Silverstone.

There was standing water in the pit lane and on the track when the GT3 cars were released on to the track. But the red flags were out immediately with two cars off.

Another attempt to restart the session was ended with red flags on the opening lap again, before the session was abandoned and the grid formed by aggregate times from the second free practice session, leaving Balfe and Mitchell in a strong sixth.

“It wasn’t good in some places and bad in others, it was just bad all over with standing water. You couldn’t have gone for a time, it was just a case of staying on and not hitting anyone,” Balfe explained.

“We were probably aiming for a top five and were ready for qualifying, having concentrated on balance and set-up. But we had no dry running time in the car, so there would be some winners and losers,” he added.

It was damp and unpredictable for the 15-minute Sunday morning warm-up, but the sun was out and it was warm and dry as the 43-car grid lined up.

It was a good clean start to the three-hour race, with Balfe initially holding sixth, before Brendan Iribe’s McLaren got by at the end of the opening lap.

“He just drove past me exiting the last corner,” Balfe said.

John Ferguson’s Mercedes soon followed, with Balfe settled in eighth, well clear of Nick Jones’ Porsche, but continuing to lose time on the lead cars.

But only eight laps in and the safety car was called out, with Balfe heading straight for the pits, changing drivers, tyres and refuelling.

“We just didn’t quite have the pace, so we were just staying in it. These were our first real laps in the dry though, too,” he added.

Mitchell rejoined 10th, but with the race going live again from lap 12, he lost out to Rob Bell’s McLaren, but continued to stay close, as part of a four-car train for seventh place.

After retaking Bell, progress continued and by lap 30 he was in seventh and ready to make a second pit stop as the halfway mark of the race was reached.

Fuel and tyres again before Balfe jumped in once more and, as the other crews began to make their stops, they settled in 12th place, before the safety car came out again.

“We are losing out due to lack of time in the car in dry conditions, as some of the others have done lots of testing,” Mitchell explained.

When the green flag waved there were 71 minutes on the clock, but closing the gap to 10th placed Ian Loggie’s Mercedes was proving difficult.

“I could see them in front and was desperate to join them. I was at the back of the hall and wanted to be in the stalls, but we’re getting there,” Balfe explained.

Suddenly the Barwell Motorsport strategy paid dividends and being early stoppers, they made their final stop under safety car conditions. Others stops were delayed but having rejoined before the safety car re-appeared, they were the new race leaders.

“How did that happen?” said Balfe, as it took a while and a couple of other explanations, before he realised that with 25 minutes left they had a 0.628sec lead.

The lead grew briefly, before Dan Harper’s BMW reeled him in.

“I could see him coming, the BMW had so much pace, ” said Mitchell, after being forced to surrender just seven laps from home.

At the flag, the gap was just 1.289sec after three hours of racing, but a magnificent result for both drivers and whole Barwell Team.

“Fifth to seventh would have been great, but that result will take some time to sink in,” Balfe concluded.

Shaun continues to fly the family business flag of T.Balfe Construction on his car in this British GT Championship venture.