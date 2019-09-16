The organisers of the Ponton Plod, in its 11th year, are celebrating a record entry.

Notfast Running Club, of Newark, says this year’s entry far exceeded its previous best entry.

The total number of runners this year was 265. The weather was mainly sunny with occasional periods of cloud.

The Ponton Plod. (16717206)

All routes crossed the A1 footbridge at Great Ponton and the 27 mile route passed through Stoke Rochford, Skillington, Buckminster, Sproxton, Saltby, Croxton Kerrial, Harston, Denton, Harlaxton, Hungerton, Wyville and back to Great Ponton.

The 17 mile route went through Stoke Rochford Park then passing close to The Gliding Club, along the Viking Way, Denton, Harlaxton, Hungerton, Wyville and back to Great Ponton. The 12 mile does the same route but misses Denton and Harlaxton.

The Ponton Plod. (16717204)

First home in the 12 mile route was Philip Cowell from Rempstone, Loughborough, in 1hr 36 mins, exactly the same time as the first home last year. Julia Borham, Beeston A C, was second home in 1.50. Local entrants included John Bainbridge, Grantham AC, who came home in 1hr 56 mins and Kim Sentance in 2hrs 17mins.

On the 17 mile route the first runner home was Kurt Fitch from Nottingham in 2hrs 6mins. Kurt was first back last year but 19 minutes quicker this year. He was followed by Greg Southern of Sleaford Striders in 2.15. Eleven members of Grantham Running Club took on this distance.

The Ponton Plod. (16717200)

On the 27 mile route,Subhashis Basu of Sheffield and John Taylor, Mercia Fell Runners (Staffordshire), were joint first in 4hrs 10mins (Subhashis as usual found time to play the piano for a few minutes at the Harlaxton checkpoint!) They were followed by Rebecca Hollowell, of Northampton Road Runners, in 4.23 andSam Wright from Saxilby, Lincoln, in 4hrs 27mins.

Members of Grantham Running Club on the 27 mile route were Jason Blair in 4hrs 49mins, Catherine Payne in 4hrs 51 mins, and Robert McArdle in 4hrs 52mins.

The Ponton Plod. (16717208)

Entrants came from far afield, 10 came from Northampton and others from Evesham, Portsmouth, Scarborough, Blackburn, York and Norwich among many other places.

Many clubs apart from Grantham RC fielded large teams including Beeston AC (Nottingham), Northampton Road Runners, Beaumont R C (Leicester), Newark Striders, Sleaford Striders and host club Notfast R C.

As usual food and drinks were served at the checkpoints positioned at about six mile intervals and as is customary entrants tucked into home made soups, apple pie, apple crumble, plum crumble and more cake at the finish, all of which was made and donated by Notfast RC members.

The proceeds, which are expected to be in the region of £2,000,will be donated to Besso Children’s Home in Hosur, India and CASY (counselling for young people) based in Newark.

The organisers thanked all those who helped on the day, many of whom put in a 12 hour non-stop shift, especially those serving the food in the kitchen.

Full results and photos of the event can be found on thepontonplod.co.uk or notfastrunningclub.co.uk