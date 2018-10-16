The legendary Phil Taylor will be on stage at The Meres leisure centre on Friday night. (4825283)

There is still just chance to snap up tickets for Grantham’s eagerly anticipated Grand Darts Masters night which takes place at The Meres leisure centre on Friday (October 19) night, when some of the sport’s biggest names arrow into town for an evening of unique sporting entertainment.

Darts has become the number one night out in sport in recent years, with thousands of fans regularly flocking to venues around the world to sample the party atmosphere and witness sporting greatness.

It could be argued that sportsmen do not come any greater than legendary darts star Phil ‘The Power’ Taylor – the dominant force who put the sport on the map as he collected an astonishing 16 World Championship titles.

Taylor leads a fiercely competitive field for Friday’s event when he will be joined by five-time World Champion and old rival Raymond Van Barneveld.

Also on show is another World Champion (BDO) in Glen Durrant, professional title winner and 2018 Premier League star Gerwyn Price and the ‘King of Bling’ Bobby George – one of the game’s best loved characters.

George, who has become a TV personality, said: “There’s nothing quite like a night at the darts, so if you haven’t got your ticket yet, what are you waiting for?

“I think it is something that everyone should sample. The amount of times people who have no interest in darts have been, enjoyed themselves so much, and got hooked, is incredible.

“In this event, not only will you get to soak up the wonderful atmosphere that you don’t get in any other sport, but you’ve also got some of the best players of all time to witness.”

The event gets underway at 7.30pm, except for VIP ticket holders who will enjoy a reception with the players from 6pm. Doors open at 5.30pm for the VIP reception with silver (standard) ticket holders being admitted from 7pm.19:00

VIP tickets are sold out but there is still availability of silver tickets via www.dartshop.tv

Please note that tickets for this event are issued as e-tickets, which customers receive via e-mail. The tickets can be printed or kept on a mobile device to be scanned on arrival.