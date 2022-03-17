Sudbrook Moor’s Mick Massingham turned up the heat in a very chilled manner last week.

A last minute cancelled schedule in his personal diary provided Mick with the chance to join in his regular Thursday morning senior golf.

He found a space in the field, set off unaware that the event was the first trophy stableford of 2022 and returned a cool 43 points.

Mick Massingham who won last week’s Thursday Senior Stableford, the Singleton Shield.

The golf could not have presented itself more smoothly with 19 points outward and a stunning 24 on the return.

Mick knew it had been an out-of-the-ordinary scoring day when he consistently parred the four toughest holes.

However, he still didn’t know he had clinched yet another of the senior titles until three days later when invited to a photo-shoot where he received the Singleton Stableford Shield which was donated to the club by its very first senior captain, Barry Singleton, in 1995.

Mick’s nearest rivals were Trevor McHugh and John Morley on 37, Nigel Corby with 36 points, and John Newton and Ian Batty on 35.

Mick was not eligible to take two prizes, so his back nine of 24 points was superseded by John Newton’s 22. The front nine prize went to Bryan Heydinger’s tally of 20 points.

The twos pot pay-out has been revived as another recovery from the various lockdown hindrances endured over the past two years.

In a similar fashion, the eclectic scheme is back and all scores are now part of the summer eclectic for Thursday seniors.

Nigel Corby is emerging, as usual, as lead name in this series and after just two weeks has recorded a nett 64, followed very closely by Simon Gray, Ian Batty, Mick Massingham and captain Steve Squires.