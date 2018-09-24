GTFC (4362799)

A product of Grantham Town's Academy, Kevin Bastos scored seven minutes from time at St Ives on Saturday to earn the Gingerbreads an FA Cup replay.

Despite dominating play and territory in the first half, the Gingerbreads went into half time a goal down after Tom Ward conceded a 43rd minute penalty which was put away by Robert Parker.

An excellent second half Grantham display was rewarded when Bastos lashed home a loose ball on 83 minutes.

However, the Gingerbreads were unable to clinch the winner in the remaining minutes, and so battle will recommence at The Meres this Tuesday night (kick-off 7.45pm).

Should Grantham win the second qualifying round match, they will be heading to York City on October 6.