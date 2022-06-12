Although Grantham Town manager Matt Chatfield is yet to announce any new signings, he has this week revealed the players who will be staying on and those who are headed for pastures new.

Players still under contract with the Gingerbreads are Elliott Durrell, Ricky Miller, Ashton Hall, Steven Leslie, Harry Wood and Sisa Tuntulwana.

Lee Shaw and Jonno Wafula have accepted new contract deals at the club.

Players invited back for next season are Ellis Storey, Keegan Townrow, Brad Munns (U23), Harry Johnson (U23), Matt McBride (U23) and Lewis McRae (U23).

Players leaving the club are Shane Clarke, Thomas Unwin, James Williamson, Jack Walters, Ali Adymir, Oliver Skinner, goalkeeper Jim Pollard, Josh Meade, Michael Williams and AJ Adelekan.