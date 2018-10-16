Leadenham ladies (4808560)

Four weeks into the action-packed new season have seen a mixed bag of results so far for Leadenham Hockey Club.

Leadenham ladies have had the most impressive start, winning all three of their opening games, beginning with 8-2 and 10-3 victories away to Bourne Deeping and Spilsby respectively, along with a 3-0 defeat of Long Sutton at home.

They added to that run early on this weekend against visitors Woodhall Spa. Katie Ireland (2) added to an already impressive goal tally of 12 for the still young season, supported by further strikes from Ellie Talton, Ciara Wright and Kate Taylor to lead 5-1 at the break.

The second half lacked the same intensity and Woodhall pulled another back, but another three points went to the early pacesetters of Division 4 NW.

The men’s first XI sandwiched an away defeat to Cambridge University with two very solid home wins (Cambridge City Vets and St Ives) to record a positive start to the Division 3 NW season, despite a lengthening injury list.

A slow start against Ely saw the hosts take a 2-0 lead, before Greg Ames converted a penalty corner to restore some balance to the match. However, a green card for Howard Ben Groom and a late third goal ensured the men in black journeyed home disappointed.

The men’s seconds, promoted following the invincible season in 2017/18, began life in their new division with an 11-0 victory over St Neots. Since then they have struggled for goals, falling to two straight defeats to Bourne Deeping and Cambridge South.

An even first half away at St Ives finished 0-0, with the deadlock broken by a controversial goal mid-way through the second period.

Captain Thomas Pinchbeck made a superb goal line clearance, however the near side umpire adjudged the ball to have crossed the line and gave the hosts the lead.

Forced to open up in search of an equaliser, Leadenham conceded a second before Conor Wright slipped one back. The comeback was short lived and despite Neil Baldwin's goal line heroics, the match finished 3-1.

Finally, the men’s third team embarked on their second full season of senior league hockey, with a close defeat to Alford. They followed up with an away victory against Bourne before falling at home to Long Sutton.

Toby Young struck early to give the young side the advantage over visitors Spalding. This was carried until half time, but Spalding responded with a goal from a penalty corner.

Robert Metheringham’s goalkeeping performance ensured the match remained close but a late winner for the away side sealed the points, 2-1 to Spalding.

The club would like to extend its thank to all the umpires who make the game possible and club sponsors Mountain Skip Hire.