Some of the UK’s best Learning Disability tennis players will compete in the Grantham Learning Disability Tennis Competition at Grantham Tennis Club and Gym on Saturday and Sunday.

More than 50 players will participate in the competition across 16 different events, which have been organised by the LTA, the national governing body of tennis in Great Britain.

Many of GTC's members and players in its weekly sessions will compete and look to add their recent medals won in early September's Glasgow competition.

Aidan Bennett, who will hope to continue his recent good form, at last year’s Grantham Learning Disability Tennis Competition. (59440349)

This year marks the fourth time the club have hosted a Learning Disability Competition.

LTA tournament director Claire McCulloch said: “This event forms an important part of our calendar of revised disability tournaments, which we are delighted is back up and running.

"Our vision is to open up tennis to more and more people regardless of age, background, ability or disability. "Providing opportunities like this for our best learning disability players is an important part of that vision.

"Grantham has always put on a great tournament, and I’m looking forward to enjoying another one this week.”

Learning Disability Tennis is part of the LTA’s Open Court programme, one of the country's most extensive disability-specific sports development programmes.

It supports 500 venues in the UK and offers disability tennis sessions to its local community. Find out how to start playing at www.lta.org.uk/play-compete/getting-started.

For further details, please contact paul.singleton@granthamtennisclub.co.uk or call 07824 772660.

