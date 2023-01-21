Grantham Town put the blame fairly and squarely on chafer bugs for yet another match postponement at The Meres today.

The Gingerbreads had been scheduled to host Nottingham side Carlton Town this afternoon, but it was called off by an early referee pitch inspection in the morning.

Following the inspection, a club statement on social media read as follows:

The frozen pitch at The Meres this morning.

"Despite the majority of the pitch being probably playable at 3pm, the areas which were damaged by the returning chafer grubs after the pitch repair was completed are the issue.

"These areas did not thaw out yesterday and it's expected they won't today."

The early season chafer grub infestation, and the damage done by crows digging them out of the turf, gave Grantham Town a bill of £20,000 to pay, much of it being coughed up by voluntary donations from concerned supporters.

Unseasonably mild weather in November saw the return of some chafer bugs, probably hatched from eggs that escaped the cull when the pitch was skimmed of turf, and with them the hungry crows.

Grantham Town will be hoping to finally get back to match action on Tuesday might when they are scheduled to be making the long trip to Shildon.

The County Durham side's home match against Hebburn United was also postponed today.

The only two NPL East matches to go ahead saw Pontefract Collieries win 3-2 at Stockton Town, and league leaders Worksop Town thrash Long Eaton United 7-1 at home.

In the UCL Division One, Harrowby United's game went ahead at Newark Town where they shared the points in a 1-1 draw.