West Grantham Junior Badminton Club ended a very successful season with the presentation to the player of the year.

The winner of the coaches' trophy, which is presented annually to the player who has made the greatest contribution to the club during the season, went to Leo Garton.

During the season, Leo successfully captained the boys' team which finished runners-up in the Nottinghamshire Junior league, assisted the coaches by working with young players in the group, and introduced several new players to the club.