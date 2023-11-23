Lexi Miller was an East Midlands junior belt winner as Touch Gloves Boxing Gym staged their home show on Saturday night.

Miller won a unanimous points decision to defeat Fleur Pearch from Darley ABC on the show at Arena UK.

The two boxers had met three weeks previously with Pearch taking the belt after a split decision.

Lexi Miller with her coaches after winning the East Midlands belt.

However, Miller was determined to overturn the result on Saturday and mark her birthday in style.

She stalked Pearch from the first bell right through to the final one, keeping her Derbyshire opponent on the back-foot and not allowing her any breathing space at all which saw her take the unanimous decision when the bout went to the judges' scorecards.

There were a number of other Touch Gloves fighters in action on the ball as Warrick Brewin stepped through the ropes for the first time in a skills bout.

Action from the Touch Gloves Boxing Gym's home show. Photo: MR Photography

He showcased some lovely skills that he has been learning behind the scenes in a skills contest where there is no winner or loser.

Alfie Watt saw the perfect start to his boxing career ended by Grimsby's Charlie Steer who was also undefeated.

Watt started the first round at full throttle, really troubling his opponent with his southpaw stance and gaining control.

Alfie Watt lands a shot on Grimsby's Charlie Steer. Photo: MR Photography

He again came out full steam ahead for the second round, causing his opponent all kinds of trouble, and even giving him a standing count.

It all looked promising as he went into the third round, but Watt finally ran out of steam as Steer picked up the pace.

Watt received a standing count and the pace became overwhelming in the end as he struggled with his breathing so the referee stopped the bout in favour of the away fighter.

Action from the Touch Gloves Boxing Gym's home show. Photo: MR Photography

Sam Smith was beaten on a split decision as he returned after a year's lay-off against Callum Green of Bracebridge.

Facing a taller southpaw, the first round was close before an accidental clash of heads left Smith with a cut to his left eye.

The second round followed a similar pattern but, with the doctor keeping a check on Smith's eye, he turned to desperation and applied the pressure with some eye-catching flurrys.

Action from the Touch Gloves Boxing Gym's home show. Photo: MR Photography

Both boxers gave their all in the third and final round which was another close contest with Smith narrowly losing the split decision.

Charlie Jackman was on the other side of a split decision as he made a winning debut against Jack Porter of Skegness.

Both boxers gave a brilliant account of themselves in a real 50-50 bout which was a joy to watch.

Action from the Touch Gloves Boxing Gym's home show. Photo: MR Photography

Jackman gave Porter a standing count in the second round which was deemed to be the winning difference in the eyes of the judges.

Hayden Lloyd's bout didn't go-ahead as City of Leicester opponent Elod Hajiney weighed in too heavy while Joe Priest suffered a debut defeat against Mohammad Ibrahim of Rotherham Unity.

Priest didn't have it easy as his opponent was quick off the mark with his come-forward style which did not allow the Touch Gloves fighter any time to think and overwhelmed him, causing the referee to jump in for a standing count.

Priest didn't give up and went straight back into the exchange, getting himself another standing count, before the referee stopped the contest in the second round.

Dan Townsend was triumphant on his debut as he defeated Daud Yaseen from Stamford ABC on a split decision.

In another well-matched contest, Townsend had the cleaner work and eye-catching shots in the first two rounds.

Action from the Touch Gloves Boxing Gym's home show. Photo: MR Photography

However, he didn't have it all his own way as Yaseen caught Townsend with a perfect counter back-hand in the third round, giving him a standing count.

Matt Dixon was another debutant and he also faced a strong Rotherham Unity fighter in Blake Padley.

In another bout where big shots were being landed by both lads, Dixon gave his opponent a standing count in the second round.

However, the cleaner work came from the away opponent in rounds one and three and he claimed the unanimous win.

The final bout of the evening saw Riley Church take on Ehsan Shah of Ashfield SOB.

These two fighters had only met the week before with Riley narrowly missing out on a split decision.

Action from the Touch Gloves Boxing Gym's home show. Photo: MR Photography

With the pain of the loss fresh in his mind, Church knew what he had to do and got straight to work, not allowing his opponent any space to work and claimed revenge with a unanimous win to cap a fine night for the Touch Gloves club.

Head coaches Scott Newcombe and Dave Miller said they were very proud of how far the gym had come in such a short space of time and couldn't be any prouder of all their boxers.

Both would like to congratulate Lexi on her victory as she has never given up over the years and trusted the process.

Touch Gloves would like to thank everyone that helps make these events such a success as, without supporters, helpers and sponsors, they couldn't go ahead.

A special mention to sponsors Spectroform, Willow Lane Motors, Pedal Pushers, Noah's Ark and Express Driveways.