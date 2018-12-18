Grantham Life Saving Club awards continue to rise
Grantham Life Saving Club ended the year on a high
Membership numbers continue to increase, meaning more awards are being handed out at the club's presentation evening.
Training has taken place in the town leisure centre pool, Rutland Water and at Chapel St Leonards. External competitions are becoming part of the programme too.
The club's next intake is January 2019. Contact Diane at granthamlifesavingclub@gmail.com for more information.
