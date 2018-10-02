Don't miss your chance to try out for the Lincolnshire Bombers. (4524697)

Lincolnshire Bombers American Football Club are opening their doors to new players for the 2019 season with a series of rookie open days aimed at giving budding players their first opportunity at the growing sport.

Fresh off the club’s most successful season to date, including a first-ever trip to the British play-offs, the Bombers are aiming for another shot at promotion in 2019 and want to call on untapped talent throughout Lincolnshire to help drive next season’s campaign.

The rookie open days, taking place on Sundays, October 21, November 18 and December 16, are a free and easy way to try the sport for anyone whose ever been interested in getting out on the field.

Attendees do not need any special kit or any previous experience in the sport to try out for the club as head coach Michael Etheridge explained: “American Football is a unique sport and not really taught anywhere in schools, so we provide these rookie open days to help fans of the game get their first taste.

“They don’t need to have played before, they don’t need to own any kit – they don’t even need to know which position they want to play in. As long as they have a passion for the game, we can help with the rest and get them up to speed to make a difference for us next season.”

After making the play-offs in 2018 the Lincoln-based club are now aiming for the divisional title in 2019 and hope that a healthy influx of new players can help that cause.

The open days are available for anyone aged 13+ as younger players can join the Lincolnshire Bombers Youth Academy (13-19) who also play in the British League.

The rookie open days all take place at Greetwell Road Field, Greetwell Road, Lincoln (LN2 4BD), between 9.30am and 12.30pm. Players will need boots (for grass), sports kit and a bottle of water.

To find out more and register for the open days, visit www.lincolnshirebombers.co.uk