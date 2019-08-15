Lincolnshire Bombers American Football Club fell agonisingly short of a first-ever play-off victory in a 22-18 defeat to the Inverclyde Goliaths in Lincoln.

Despite trailing 22-10 in the fourth quarter, the Bombers fought back to force a final drive in the last two minutes for a game-winning touchdown, only to be denied at the goal-line by their Scottish counterparts.

While this season has once again been record-breaking for the team, having reached their second play-off campaign in two years, the defeat will leave a bitter taste for the club who had earned home advantage following an excellent season.

Elliott Harve dives in for a touchdown. Photo: Mike Lincoln (15221183)

The play-off, a quarter-final for promotion to Division One, started well for the visitors from Inverclyde whose smash-mouth style of football took them to the opening touchdown in the first quarter, with hard running on the ground.

However, the Bombers fought back and took the lead in the second quarter through a touchdown for Great Britain under-19 running back Elliott Harvey and the extra point from Andy Bagnall to put the hosts 7-6 up at the break.

Lincolnshire went further ahead at the start of the second half with a Bagnall field goal extending the lead to 10-6, only for Inverclyde to continue their offensive barrage and power the ball into the end zone twice more to leave the hosts trailing by two scores heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bombers fought back into contention with a great catch-and-run touchdown from Ryan Wakeling, after quarter-baci Lewis Colver found the receiver in space, to reduce the arrears to 22-18.

This was followed by a chance to take the victory when Inverclyde fumbled the ball with less than two minutes to go, with the recovery by Kris Ashton.

After a hurried drive, the Bombers were in sight of the end zone when the visitors’ defence held firm to keep out the Lincolnshire players as time ran out on the clock and the play-off dream ended for another season.

The Bombers will now be looking forward to 2020 and will soon start recruitment with rookie open days.

If you are looking to play American football, keep an eye out for announcements or contact the club at lincolnshirebombers.co.uk