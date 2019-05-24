Grantham Town under-14s triumphed in the Lincolnshire FA County Cup Final last Saturday.

The young Gingerbreads travelled to Lincoln United's Ashby Avenue ground to face Ruston Sports in the final of the competition.

Grantham started well and took the lead just five minutes in when Smith played a wonderful ball over the top and Manning lobbed the goalkeeper.

Grantham Town U14 (10821423)

Town doubled their lead five minutes later after Warren was taken down in the box. He then got up and smashed home the penalty.

The Gingerbreads created many more chances in the first half and limited Ruston to just one shot.

Grantham Town U14 (10821418)

After the break, Grantham came out flying and made it 3-0 after Thorngate-Vega had a shot saved by the keeper, but it was followed up by Warren who made no mistake.

Shortly after, Warren was again fouled in the box and he stepped up to complete his hat trick.

Grantham Town U14 (10821421)

Grantham then sealed the victory after a Perry Burdett shot was again saved by the Ruston keeper, but Manning followed up to make it five with no replay with his 42nd goal of the season.

The Gingerbreads had chances aplenty to add more goals in the latter stages but settled for 5-0 and the champions' trophy.