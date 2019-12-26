Northern Premier League Premier Division

Grantham Town 1

Gainsborough Trinity 5

GTFC (25211800)

Grantham Town suffered a Boxing Day hangover to forget, handing lowly Gainsborough Trinity their first away win of the season.

Trinity played football that belied their third from bottom of the league position, whilst the Gingerbreads could offer little in resistance on the whole.

But it was Grantham who had the first chance on goal in the second minute after captain Craig Westcarr was fouled outside the box, but Jack Broadhead curled his free kick wide of goal.

Town had another opportunity on nine minutes, with Charlie Ward heading on target from a Westcarr cross, but Trinity goalkeeper Lloyd Allison caught the ball.

Gainsborough's first real chance came in the 13th minute, with Town defender Rob Atkinson having to clear Curtis Morrison's shot off the goal line, with his keeper Adnan Kanuric out of position.

The visitors' second opportunity resulted in a goal five minutes later when skipper Simon Russell's corner kick was headed in from close range by Will Thornton.

Two minutes later, Trinity were awarded a penalty after Karl Byrne brought Morrison down in the box, with Russell drilling the spot kick down the centre of the goalmouth for 2-0.

Town then conceded a third time on 25 minutes after Declan Bacon broke down the right and crossed in for Morrison to fire home.

The Gingerbreads had a chance to pull a goal back three minutes later, but Trinity keeper Allison was equal to Jack Wightwick's drilled 25-yarder.

Grantham did, however, score on the half hour mark when Atkinson fired in from a goalmouth scramble.

Incentivised by the goal, Town had further chances through Broadhead, who fired over from a scramble on 34 minutes, and Westcarr who somehow missed the target from close range two minutes later. And then Ward struck a peach of a volley from 20 yards in the 38th minute, but Allison managed to hold on to the ball.

The first opportunity of the second half went to Trinity, with James Williamson's cross-cum-shot landing on the top of the net two minutes in.

Two minutes later, the Gingerbreads went close through a Westcarr header, with Allison fumbling his catch but managing to scramble the ball to safety.

Gainsborough restored their three goal cushion in the 50th minute when Morrison fired in for his brace, with the Town defence only able to look on in dismay.

And then Grantham conceded a second penalty in the 59th minute when keeper Kanuric brought down Trinity substitute Michael Williams. Kanuric saved Russell's initial spot kick but the Trinity captain made no mistake from the rebound to claim his second goal of the game.

There then followed a spell of pressure from Town, but there never appeared to be any danger of them getting the ball in the Trinity net, the best chance going to Ward whose 76th minute deflected shot did not fool Allison who caught with confidence.

The final quarter of an hour was a bit of a stalemate, with the only opportunities going to the Gingerbreads. Atkinson's 85th minute header was cleared off the line, sub Declan Dunn's 87th minute header dropped on the roof of the net, and Connor Bartle fired over from close range approaching the near post two minutes later.

The final whistle could not come soon enough for the Town faithful, with referee Mr Eley duly obliging following three minutes of added time.

Grantham Town: Kanuric, Byrne, Bartle, Atkiinson, McGowan, Tweed, Ward, Broadhead, Westcarr (Campbell 66), Wightwick Zoko 66), Johnson (Dunn 56). Subs not used: Berrett, Baxter. Att: 255.

