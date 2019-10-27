Lizzie Harris from Waltham-on-the-Wolds and her ex-racehorse Lough Inch took the runner-up title in the 2018 SEIB Racehorse to Riding Horse finals at the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS).

Lizzie has enjoyed tremendous success with Lough Inch in point-to-point races but this was just their first year in the show ring.

Lizzie said: “I am so emotional, to even get here in his first season contesting this class is brilliant, let alone to take the reserve.

Lizzie Harris and Lough Inch (19875271)

"He is getting better and better.”

Over the six years he was pointing, Lough Inch, who is by Jimble, won 19 times and was champion in the 2016-17 season. Prior to his point-to-pointing career, the horse was in training with Jonjo O’Neill, and was even partnered on a couple of occasions by Sir AP McCoy.

This was the second time in two years that Lizzie has clinched the runner-up prize in this national competition. Last year, Lizzie rode her chestnut gelding Wild West to the runner-up spot in the Racehorse to Riding Horse HOYS final.

Lizzie combines riding and competing her horses with looking after her three-year-old daughter.

Lizzie and Lough Inch qualified for the HOYS finals of the SEIB competition locally last month at the Burghley Horse Trials.

The final was judged by John Chugg (conformation) and Sarah Coward (ride). Sarah said: “Our runner-up horse had a brilliant engine and in canter it was as though he had cruise control. All the horses in the final were great to ride.”

For more information please visit www.racehorse2ridinghorse.co.uk and to find out about our many and varied equine insurance policies visit www.seib.co.uk