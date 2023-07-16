Local boxing legend Derek Groombridge turned 80 at the end of last month and celebrated the day at his Bingham Amateur Boxing Club, coaching and passing on knowledge garnered from his 60 years plus of experience.

Derek joined Bingham ABC in 1955 and as a professional heavyweight boxer he was active between 1965 and 1967, taking part in 18 professional contests.

He once appeared on the same bill as Henry Cooper.

Derek Groombridge

Another claim to fame was starring in the boxing film Twenty Four Seven along with Bob Hoskins and other stars, filmed at the Bingham club back in 1999 by Nottingham’s Shane Meadows in his directorial debut.

Angie Emms, who runs Grantham Ji-Shin Karate Club, has herself been training at Bingham ABC for more than 20 years and said it has been a great addition to her karate and martial arts skills.

Angie said: “Derek has coached many over the years, taught all over the world. We are so lucky to have such knowledge and experience here at Bingham ABC.

Derek Groombridge

“There is no doubting his passion for the sport of boxing and still to this day you can see the enthusiasm he still has when he is coaching all who come through the doors at the club.

“Too many great stories to tell as you can imagine with over 60 years of competing and coaching, but it makes for great nights out with the Bingham crew when we are celebrating Derek’s birthday and Christmas parties.

“Long may he enjoy great health and be there to guide us all. He has without doubt helped many.

“Boxing is a great leveller, as all who walk through the door become great friends and for sure the training helps mind, body and spirit and I certainly know that after attending the club for well over 20 years myself.

“Derek, you change many lives for the better, a big thank you for your supreme dedication and all you have done and continue to do.

“As the great Steve Collins told me when visiting the gym a few years back, keep on punching!”