Junior squash players are sporting smart new club shirts during games, thanks to sponsorship from a local company.

The Grantham Squash and Fitness Centre players, who age from six to 16, are wearing shirts showing their initials plus the club’s name when they play in local friendlies and competitions.

The shirts were purchased through a donation from Saint-Gobain Formula, the company which operates the gypsum quarry and works near Newark.

Grantham Squash Club players sport their new Saint-Gobain Formula-sponsored kit, with coaches Martin Gibson, Rae Truman and Nigel Truman. (54585856)

Club coach Martin Gibson said: "The sponsorship from Saint-Gobain Formula will give the juniors an identity when playing in internal and external competitions and allow them to feel part of a team when visiting different clubs and venues.

“Grantham Squash and Fitness Centre thanks Saint-Gobain for providing this sponsorship for our juniors, it is greatly appreciated."

Saint-Gobain Formula’s head of human resources Amelie Dickinson added: “After nearly two years of local sport being restricted and limited by the pandemic, we were delighted to be able to give this club’s young players a boost. "We look forward to hearing how the juniors get on now they are back out there playing. We are proud to support our local communities.”

The club is currently working with local providers and to build on its junior programme along with local schools. If you are interested in finding out more, contact 01476 561449 for more information.