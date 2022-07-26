Kesteven Rideability riders competed at the RDA National Championships in Gloucestershire for the first time and returned home victorious.

Three disabled riders from the Kesteven Rideability, a Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) group, competed at the RDA National Championships last week.

This was the first time all the riders have competed at the charity's championships.

Kesteven Rideability's Lily competing at the RDA National Championships. Photo: Michael Martin Photography (58201743)

They returned home with three rosettes, having competed in Countryside Challenge and Best Turned Out.

The riders took to the road for the long journey over to Hartpury University and College in Gloucestershire, supported by a travel grant made possible thanks to the players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

Emma, mother to rider Lily, said, “To be at the National Championships, it’s an experience they would never get normally. The whole experience just makes them happy. It’s such a positive experience. Everyone is so lovely and helpful, they’ll stop and speak to you, and everyone cheers each other on. Everyone is accepted and understood.”

Jennifer, mother to Kesteven Rideability rider Victoria, said: “We came to Kesteven for the physiotherapy. We’d never had any experience of horses or riding and four years later we find ourselves at the Nationals. It has really expanded our horizons.”

Group coach at Kesteven Rideability Karen Thompson said: “We are delighted to have been able to take our fantastic riders to Hartpury this year thanks to the players of People’s Postcode Lottery. We were ecstatic when we heard we were being awarded with this fantastic grant which allowed us to travel with our ponies, riders and volunteers down to Gloucestershire.”

The RDA National Championships is the biggest event of its kind. It is held over three days at Hartpury University and College, featuring events across a range of disciplines including carriage driving, vaulting, dressage and showjumping.

In the past, the event has provided a competitive starting point for Paralympians including Sophie Christiansen, Natasha Baker and Lee Pearson – all of whom started as riders with the RDA and continue to support the charity.