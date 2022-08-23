Shaun Balfe will be back on a race track this Bank Holiday – for the first time since May.

He is due to race his Lotus Cortina and his newly built Lotus Elan at the prestigious Silverstone Classic meeting, one of the highlights of the UK Historic Motorsport season.

“Although I haven’t raced since the British GT round at Donington Park in May, I have kept fit and kept occupied,” said Balfe whose motorsport team is based in Fulbeck.

Shaun Balfe is yet to see his new Lotus Elan in the flesh, let alone drive it, but he will be racing it at the weekend.

He recently took part in the Swansea Ironman event, having already contested a number of triathlons.

“I have two races at Silverstone with the Cortina, the Tony Dron Memorial Trophy for Historic Touring Cars and the Masters Pre 66 Touring Cars,” he explained.

Balfe is due to share both cars with Tom Ashton, but neither driver has actually seen the Elan yet, which has been built by Andy Wolfe who also put together the Cortina a few years ago.

“We are due race it on Saturday afternoon in the Masters Classic Pre 66 GT race. Andy Wolfe has done a shakedown with the car, but it could well be that the first time we sit in it will be for qualifying at Silverstone,” Balfe said.

The Balfe Motorsport team are also running David Foster in a McLaren in Saturday afternoon's Classic GT4 Challenge race.

“I am looking forward to getting back on the track again at such a special event, but we hope to back out again in our Audi GT3 car before too long,” Balfe concluded.