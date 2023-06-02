Fulbeck’s Shaun Balfe and fellow racing driver and team-mate Sandy Mitchell were looking to build on their success last time out at Silverstone when the British GTs came to Donington Park for round four of the 2023 Championship at the weekend.

After the testing and practice sessions had been completed, Balfe was out on track in the first qualifying session, securing the fastest time in the Barwell Motorsport Lamborghini Huracan GT3.

“We knew we were in the window for a good time in qualifying, but didn’t know exactly where we were at, as we were unsure about the pace of the others.

Shaun Balfe and Sandy Mitchell's Barwell Motorsport Lamborghini Huracan GT3 on track at Donington Park.

“But I got a time for pole on the first lap as a banker, then had luck with space and pushed to get the actual pole time on the last lap. So I was pleasantly surprised,” said Balfe.

Mitchell the took over and was second by just 0.049sec in his session, which was enough to give the pair the aggregated pole position.

The race started well, with Balfe building an early lead over Andrew Howard’s Aston Martin. Balfe explained: “The early laps felt very good and I opened a bit of a gap. I was first to find the traffic though as we started to lap the GT4 cars. Howard got by and six laps later James Cottingham’s Mercedes followed.

“I expected to be able to go with Howard and Cottingham and maybe re-challenge, but couldn’t match them. The next cars started to hunt me down.”

Balfe briefly responded and was still trying to push forward, but to no avail, and only two laps later Morgan Tillbrook’s McLaren went by too into third.

Lucky Khera’s McLaren was next to progress, with Darren Leung’s BMW soon following, before Iain Loggie’s Mercedes and Mark Smith’s McLaren went by, dropping Balfe to eighth after 38 laps.

He pitted from eighth a couple of laps later, under the safety car, but the success penalty from Silverstone had to be served before Mitchell rejoined.

Balfe had started on used tyres, saving the new ones for Mitchell to use from the stop.

“We had tyre degradation first and it was sooner than we had accepted. It affected the balance of the car and became physically harder to drive,” he added.

It finally went live again after 16 laps under caution with Mitchell in ninth, but close enough to challenge the cars directly ahead.

On lap 61, the McLarens of Clutton and Smith both went off, and Mitchell went into seventh and was the last of the unlapped runners.

He held station again over the final laps to secure seventh overall, with sixth in the Pro Am class.

Balfe said: “We got the best out of the car in the short run, but we need some opportunity to do a long endurance test. It had been hard to progress in the race and the whole weekend didn’t really pan out as we had expected.”

It will be back to two one–hour races next time out, when they visit Snetterton over the weekend of June 17 and 18.

Shaun continues to fly the family business flag of T. Balfe Construction on the car in his British GT venture.