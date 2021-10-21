Two Grantham Running Club members travelled to Inverness for the Baxters Loch Ness Marathon last Sunday.

This 'monster' marathon had been a long-held aspiration for both Tracey Lattimore and Belinda Baker.

The route was arguably the most appealing of any marathon.

Tracey Lattimore and Belinda Baker (52362144)

The 26.2-mile experience took in the beautiful Highland scenery along the shores of Loch Ness, before crossing the River Ness and reaching the finish line in Bught Park in Inverness.

The runners were transported by coach to the start line between Fort Augustus and Foyers. They then followed the route (B852) down to the edge of the loch at Foyers.

Participants then followed Loch Ness’s south-eastern shore, making their way north-eastwards towards Dores at the northern edge of the loch. After Dores, the runners headed into the centre of Inverness, following the River Ness for the last half mile to the finish line at Bught Park.

After restricted training, Belinda was comfortable and satisfied to complete the race in a time of 5hr 18min 45sec. She enjoyed the camaraderie of fellow runners for the whole of the scenic course.

Tracey was pleased to find that Belinda’s promise of a downhill run was actually true, at least for the first part. However, she found the course challenging in sections, although beautifully scenic, and all in all an amazing experience. Starting the race with absolutely no expectations, Tracey was pleased to finish in a time of 4:39:17.

The weather was changeable, with rain and cloud at the start but then beautiful rainbows and sun over the loch, and once again rain and wind towards the finish line. Runners all received a welcome cup of Baxters soup at the finish.