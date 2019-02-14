Witham Wheelers (7168943)

The weather affected the latest two rounds of the Witham Wheelers reliability rides.

A hard frost left all but a few deciding to err on the side of caution last weekend, and the forecast of continuous rain for the morning deterred all but a hardy eight riders on Sunday.

The weather man was right as the riders set of in steady rain, but with the wind from the north the 20-odd miles down towards Pickworth were not too uncomfortable. After a brief refuelling break under the A1 flyover, it became colder and wetter as the riders turned to head back to Grantham via Cottesmore.

After two hours, the rain finally lifted and the eight riders were pleased to get back to club headquarters for a welcome hot drink and cake, having completed the 46 miles at a respectable average 16.9mph

The next ride on Sunday was scheduled to be a 63-mile route via Heckington, but this will be reduced to a little more than 50 miles so that riders who have missed the last two weeks due to the weather are not too discouraged.

Photo courtesy of Alan East.