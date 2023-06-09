To mark yesterday’s World Ocean Day, Grantham’s long-distance swimmer and passionate environmentalist Ross Edgley was due to have challenged Scotsman and one of the most successful Olympic cyclists of all time, Sir Chris Hoy, to the first ever ‘Race For The Sea’.

The epic race was set to unfold across Loch Harport, situated on the coast of the Isle of Skye, with the finish line on the shores of the Talisker Distillery.

A challenge, never-before attempted, embarked upon by two athletes in different sporting fields, would see Sir Chris cycle across the rugged outskirts of Loch Harport and Ross swim across the wild waters of the loch itself, in a fierce first ever race against one another.

Both Ross and Sir Chris are united in a mission to raise awareness of ocean conservation, and to celebrate the launch of a new limited-edition release Talisker x Parley: Wilder Seas Single Malt Scotch Whisky.

Talisker x Parley: Wilder Seas Single Malt Scotch Whisky is the first product collaboration by Talisker and partner in ocean conservation, Parley for the Oceans. Talisker is donating £3 from every bottle made to Parley initiatives that support ocean protection and preservation.

World-record holding long-distance swimmer and passionate environmentalist, Ross is best known for swimming around Great Britain. He said, “I am beyond excited to take on this epic challenge against the legend that is Sir Chris Hoy, in the name of ocean conservation.

“Talisker’s inspiring work with Parley for the Oceans is so important for marine ecosystems and what better way to celebrate the partnership’s new whisky, which donates £3 from every limited-edition bottle made to Parley’s ocean conservation work, than with a Race for the Sea at Talisker’s home in Loch Harport. May the best man win!”