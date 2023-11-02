The Plate Knock-out Competition took place on the Belton Woods course last week between Lorraine Robertson and Pam Watson.

In what was a highly competitive but friendly match, they were level after 18 holes, but Lorraine secured the win after playing an extra (19th) hole.

The Myles Foster (Gross) Trophy was also held on the Woods Course on Saturday with 12 ladies taking party.

Lorraine Robertson.

Trudi Galloway - Myles Foster (Gross) winner.

The course was challenging after the recent heavy rainfall, but the ladies fought well through the tough conditions.

Trudi Galloway came out the winner on countback with gross 94, just pipping Kim Davies to take the trophy.