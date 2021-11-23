Sherwood Pines forest park played host to the Tough Runner Nottingham 10K event.

Located in the heart of the East Midlands, Sherwood Pines is now a historic location with the remains of an old WWI pistol range and training trenches.

More than 800 runners took part in the off-road event which utilised the trail paths around the forest, with amazing scenery and the trees providing welcome cover from the wind.

GRC's Louise Kennedy finishes the Tough Runner Nottingham 10K. (53069049)

Louise Kennedy was the sole Grantham Running Club member to take part in this event and came in at 1hr 10min 34sec, placing her 731st/812, 101st in category F40-49.

Louise commented that the title Tough Runner conjured up images of huge hills and a gruelling course, but was happy to report that the route was much gentler than expected and that she would definitely return.

An awesome medal was provided to finishers along with action photos taken around the course and finish.

The event was brilliantly organised with fantastic marshals around the course and it is hoped that the event will be held again next year.