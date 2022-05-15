Although the weather has at last warmed up, Grantham Canal was in a dour mood for the latest Bottesford and District Angling Association club match last Sunday.

The event was held on the Two Bridges stretch, just above Woolsthorpe-by-Belvoir.

Brian Cross drew the first peg above the new lock at the top end of the Half Mile section.

Brian Cross (left) carefully watching his winning catch being weighed in at the latest Bottesford and District AA match on Grantham Canal. (56532042)

This area is known to produce odd tench and, with just 20 minutes of the contest left, a two pound fish duly obliged with some late action.

Brian was using long pole tackle across to the Norfolk reeds on the far bank, adding a few small rudd and perch to grab top catch on the day with 2lb 9oz.

At the other end of the match length, Alan Howe put together 1lb 13oz of small fish, again on pole tackle. Completing the frame was Mick Calcraft with 1lb 3oz.

Normally the Two Bridges area is alive with rudd at this time of the year, but very few of this species showed up, although a decent near-pound sample was caught next to the winner. The canal is fishing better a bit further west, on the section known as the Carp Pound.

Journal angling correspondent Dave Coster and a fishing pal caught plenty of rudd and perch in that area a few days previously, with Dave estimating his catch at more than 5lb.

Even better sport has been reported on the Fruit Farm section of the canal, further west again, below the disused lock in the narrows. A great 20lb haul of quality rudd was taken by a Grantham angler, while a visitor from Spalding has also been doing well with good weights of these fish.

Day tickets are available on the bank on both the Grantham AA and Bottesford and District AA sections of the canal.