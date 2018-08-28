Maasai Warriors (3836856)

The famous Maasai Cricket Warriors are to play a T20 match with a difference against the backdrop of Belvoir Castle as part of a UK tour.

The tourists will take on a Duchess of Rutland XI at Belvoir Cricket Club, Knipton, on Wednesday (August 29) with a 2pm start. All are welcome.

The Warriors play in their traditional clothing of blood red shukas and bright, beaded necklaces to symbolise and promote the positive aspects of their culture and country, Kenya, so it promises to be an amazing spectacle. They are famous for drawing on their skills of spear throwing and using a shield to bat and bowl.

The Maasai, formed in 2007, have played internationally in the UK, Australia and South Africa and use their fame and love of cricket to campaign on a range of issues such as an end to female genital mutilation, HIV and AIDS, hate crime and modern slavery, as well as conservation projects including protection of the white rhino.

They will be taking on a Duchess XI selected by Darren Bicknell, the former Notts and England A cricketer who now leads sport and education charity the Belvoir Cricket and Countryside Trust. He said: “We are delighted to be staging this special game and support such a great cause. It promises to be an amazing day.”

A fundraising dinner will be held in the castle following the match.

The tour as a whole is being hosted by the Mojatu Foundation and Nottingham Trent University and will also see the Warriors taking part in a programme of cultural events and school visits.