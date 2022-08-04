After the first full season back since the start of the Covid pandemic, Grantham Swimming Club have seven swimmers who have qualified to swim at this year’s British/National age-group Summer Championships.

This is a fantastic achievement for the swimmers and the club and its largest representation at the highest level of age-group swimming in the country since 2018.

GSC head coach James Stannard was rightly proud of them: “Success leaves clues – they have all put the hard work in and got what they deserved.”

These swimmers are hoping to follow in the footsteps of those racing at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, most notably Grantham Swim Club alumni Freya Colbert.

The ‘magnificent seven’ are, from left – Grace Macdonald, Sam Leveridge, Owen Hathway, Grace Turner, Chloe Hopkinson, Francesca Hallam-Stott and Zach Hopkinson.

l For more information about the swimming club, if you are interested in joining, or how you can support, visit www.swim-club.org