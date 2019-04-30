While most runners’ eyes on Sunday were focused on the bright lights of the capital and the epic struggle of the London Marathon, seven members of Grantham Running Club took on a different challenge and entered The Dragon’s Lair 10K.

Organised by JackRabbit Events, this was a new event taking place near Swadlincote, Derbyshire, in the heart of the National Forest.

Combining open grassland with woodland trails, the two-lap course was described as continually undulating by the organisers and promised excellent views across the local countryside.

(L to R): Claire Fritz and Amanda Mumby of Grantham Running Club taking part in the Dragon's Lair 10K on Sunday 28th April 2019. Please credit picture 'Stephen Lee'. For editorial use only. (9403470)

St George’s Day inspired the naming of the event and some runners entered into the spirit, dressed in dragon suits and other fancy dress.

With each 5km lap featuring more than 90m of ascent, the race certainly lived up to the billing.

Hard, uneven ground, damp grass and muddy sections added to the overall difficulty of the course.

Stuart Baty was first male home for GRC in a time of 55min 31sec, despite suffering an ankle injury in the opening 500m.

Tracy Webb was first GRC female in 1:05:44, certainly the most enthusiastic among the club for the event, and promptly announced her plan to return next year.

Given the difficulty, severe hilliness, and off-road nature, this is likely to polarise runners, and might be better marketed after a leading brand of yeast extract spread; it is likely to become either a must-do or never-again on everyone’s calendar.

JackRabbit Events are renowned for their organisation, marshalling support, excellent medals, t-shirts and goodie bags. The winners’ trophies were bespoke carved and etched, locally sourced tree logs.

There were 344 finishers.

Other GRC results: Simon Hartley 1:15:03, Amanda Mumby 1:21:06, Claire Fritz 1:21:07, CJ Walker 1:25:48, Claire Knowland 1:26:42.