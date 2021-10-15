Seven members of Grantham Running Club made the journey to Nottingham to take part in the 40th anniversary event of the Robin Hood Half Marathon.

The sun shone on almost 5,000 runners, all taking their place at the start line on Victoria Embankment.

The global pandemic put a pause to the race in 2020; it was a return from testing times but together Nottingham came alive.

Robin Atter was first home for Grantham Running Club in a personal best time. (52212866)

The city lit up with thousands of runners and supporters. Cheers flooded the course and finish line making for a great atmosphere.

The course took in Nottingham city centre, Nottingham Castle and Wollaton Park, with a start and finish on the Victoria Embankment making for a memorable weekend.

First home for GRC was Robin Atter in 1hr 33min 32sec, a new personal best by six minutes. Next home was Robert Howbrook, finishing in 1:43:19. Richard Litchfield came home in 1:48:57 whilst Stuart Reader finished with a time of 1:49:59.

John Nevard recorded 2:06:49. Esther Fraser-Betts finished with a time of 2:07:27, a PB by almost seven minutes, and Mark Edwards completed the race in 2:17:02.