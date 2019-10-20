Grantham & District Sunday League

Benny O'Meara KO Cup

First round

Ancaster Rams (19352648)

Grapes 0

Ancaster Rams 3

The weather was a great leveller, with both teams struggling to keep the ball.

The Rams' first goal came from an under-hit back pass which new signing Harry Collins latched on to and calmly took the ball round the keeper and slotted home.

The second half saw Grapes started quicker than the Rams, but they could not convert their chances on goal.

Rams made a couple of substitutions, bringing some fresh legs on in midfield, which got them playing again.

The pressure paid off with some good work from Collins, down the left, who squared for Ben Bramley to score.

With 10 minutes remaining, Bramley broke through and smashed his second in off the underside of the crossbar.

Harry Collins was man of match on his debut.