Operating a grassroots football team during a cost-of-living crisis is a difficult venture and comes with many challenges.

Bingham Town who play in the Nottinghamshire Senior League Division One competition are slightly ahead of the 11th position finish they achieved last season.

The side is currently in ninth place and like a lot of teams in grassroots football have had to roll with the punches to continue an upward trajectory.

Bingham Football Club

In their latest fixture, the side suffered a narrow 3-2 defeat at their home, Butt Field against Hucknall Town Reserves.

"We currently sit mid-table after another season of transition," said Bingham Town manager Mark Boyes.

"We had a few players leave and go to Radcliffe to follow our development team manager from last season who left to take over the Radcliffe 1st team."

Boyes said that the club had to adapt to compensate and remain competitive.

"This prompted me, captain Scott Buckberry, and my assistant manager Tom Balchin to go out and recruit some new players.

"We brought in Benn Machin from Elston and Mike Hallam from Bottesford to bolster our defence after losing Craig Gregory to a serious injury.

"We also brought in Cole Maule from West Bridgford, plus Adam Daybell and Kieran Stanley to strengthen the midfield."

Boyes emphasised that the team is looking ahead and are focused on evolving.

"We are currently mid-table with the team starting to gel and put together some good performances," he said.

"The defence has worked hard this season keeping the goals conceded down to match FC Grace Dieu who are a strong academy team currently top of the league.

"We took Nottinghamshire Senior League Premier Division Beeston to a penalty shoot-out and the game against Radcliffe came down to the wire losing 2-1 to a last-minute goal in the two cups."

Boyes said that they were looking for a difference maker to give them an edge in the competition and he added that he believes this is the final piece of the puzzle they need.

"We are still looking to strengthen the forward line and add a decent forward who could maybe score 15 to 20 goals a season to help us push for promotion.

"We still have games in hand on the teams above so this is very much achievable and I feel just this one more player added to squad could make a big difference."

Boyes said that interested parties should approach the club directly.