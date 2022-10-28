Grantham Town manager Matt Chatfield had nothing but praise for his side after they held Pontefract Collieries to a 0-0 draw on Saturday.

Chatfield had a much weakened Gingerbreads side to utilise as best he could, and they defended to the hilt.

Chatfield’s only negative was the “naive” way in which players continue to concede red cards.

Chatfield said: “The performance was absolutely exceptional. The performance was second to none, how we defended against that team.

“The Pontefract team are very good at what they do. They bombard teams with throw-ins, bodies in the box. We’ve defended very well so the performance is absolutely fantastic.

“I’m delighted with the performance, from one to 16, they’ve all been absolutely exceptional.

“The formation we played, we knew we were going to be limited with points. We didn’t have much pace, we knew chances would be limited.

“What we had to do is make sure we don’t concede. Going down to 10 men is what we have to address.”

With no midweek games this week or next and no match tomorrow, the Gingerbreads’ next game will be next Saturday, November 5, when Chatfield will be hoping the fireworks go off at Consett AFC.

He said: “We’ve got two weeks off now and we really need it with our players. They just can’t seem to get a grasp on fitness, they’re just picking up these niggly injuries.”

Town supporters desperate to see some action up at The Meres will be pleased to see that seven out of Grantham’s next 10 games will be at home, beginning with the visit of Grimsby Borough on Tuesday, November 8.

+ Grantham Town Supporters Club lotto winners:

October 22 draw – £200 - 704 M. Tait; £10 - 17 M. Marshall; £5 - 249 G. Taylor, 475 M. & J. Wright, 207 C. Hayes, 852 C. Taylor, 151 I. De’ath, 238 C. Rahman.

October 15 draw – £200 - I. De’ath; £10 - 967 M. Dexter; £5 - 412 Mrs L. Selby, 197 J. Cant, 505 L. Ballaam, 507 R. Measures, 23 T. Charles, 741 S. & A. Baxter.