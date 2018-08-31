GTFC (3911404)

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Theo Richardson last night signed for The Gingerbreads.

Following Louis Jones' injury and subsequent return to Doncaster Rovers, Gingerbreads manager Ian Culverhouse has acted quickly to find a replacement.

Theo was released in the summer by Manchester United and appeared in a number of the Gingerbreads' pre-season friendlies. Originally from Lincoln, he played for United's Reserves and was formerly a Leeds United youth keeper.

Culverhouse was delighted to get him to sign this week: "We were really impressed during pre-season but, understandably, Theo was looking to play at a level closer to where he was before. Due to unfortunate circumstances, we've managed to get in a fine young goalkeeper."

Also joining The Gingerbreads is 18-year-old midfielder Daniel Horton from Lincoln City.‬

Theo and Daniel go straight into the squad for Saturday's trip to Marine.