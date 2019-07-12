Grantham Town face FC United of Manchester in season opener
Grantham Town will start the new season at home to FC United of Manchester after the BetVictor Northern Premier League fixtures were released yesterday.
It is a repeat fixture of the 2012-13 season when FC United brought a large contingent of supporters down to swell the gate considerably at The Meres.
Gingerbreads joint manager Paul Rawden was delighted with the opening fixture. He said: "To host FC United on the opening day is great.
"It's going to be a real test against a side who return to this level after their relegation form the National League North.
"Obviously, Danny Racchi is a former player for them. Hopefully we'll start with a good attendance and we get a good start.
"The rest of fixtures fall quite nicely, we've got an even amount of Tuesday nights which are at home and away. And the long journeys fall on a Saturday.
“The hard work is now to continue to the start of the season, starting with the match at Harrowby on Saturday.”
To view Grantham Town's full fixtures, visit tinyurl.com/GingerFixtures
Tomorrow's match at Harrowby United's Dickens Road ground is a semi-final of the inaugural South Kesteven Charity Cup competition.
The winner will host the final next Saturday against either Bourne Town versus Lincoln City Academy.
Tomorrow's fun day begins at 10am. The day will be filled with charity football game in the morning, as well as barbecues, bouncy castles, raffles and much much more.
The semi-final kicks off at 3pm.
