Northern Premier League Premier Division

Grantham Town 1

South Shields 3

The Gingerbreads look to their last line of defence, goalkeeper Jon Worsnop, as the ball whizzes past the post too close for comfort. Photo: Toby Roberts (29311467)

Grantham Town were defeated by the league leaders at a wind-battered Meres on Saturday, with Storm Dennis also the winner as it spoiled the game as a spectacle.

With the howling wind a real leveller, the Gingerbreads matched their league table polar opposites pretty well in the first 45 minutes, as was reflected in the 1-1 half time scoreline.

However, South Shields seemed to cope better with the conditions in the second half, to which Town had no real answer despite their continued battling performance.

Match attendance was higher than it has been of late, swelled by title-chasing Mariners fans, who were certainly vocal throughout – but hardly mellifluous.

The game started in a scrappy fashion as the two sides struggled to adapt to the difficult conditions, Grantham having the wind behind them for the first half.

The first real chance went to the Gingerbreads on eight minutes. Skipper Joseph Scarz's 35-yard free kick curled goalwards in the wind but South Shields goalkeeper Ryan Whitley was able to catch high above his head.

It was the visitors who went in front in the 12th minute. Town keeper Jon Worsnop pulled off a fantastic one-handed diving save to deny Lee Mason, but the Shields number 10 made no mistake with the rebounded ball and fired into the now open net.

The Mariners threatened again in the 17th minute, but this time Worsnop smothered the ball from the feet of the impressive Sefton Gonzales amid a brief scramble on the edge of the six-yard box.

A minute later, at the other end, Town had a chance when Declan Dunn put a ball over the top to Lee Hughes, but Whitley was first to it and denied him a shot.

Shields had an opportunity to double their lead on 23 minutes but a slight touch to a Robert Briggs corner kick just went wide of the far post. And again four minutes later, but Briggs's low shot was taken wide by the wind.

The Gingerbreads went close in the 31st minute when Akeel Francis floated a header beautifully in to Hughes, who got a good touch in the six-yard box, however, the Mariners were able to clear the danger at the last moment.

Grantham fans thought they had equalised seven minutes later, but Curtis Morrison's 25-yard free kick landed on the roof of the net, and not in it.

When James Berrett scorched his shot over the Shields bar from close range on 40 minutes, a 1-0 half time deficit looked to be on the cards.

But, in the first minute of added time, Scarz curled in a great, long free kick to Hughes whose glancing header skilfully directed the ball into the back of the net from the edge of the penalty area.

The first chance of the second period went to South Shields, with Nathan Lowe side-footing over the target in the 48th minute.

The Gingerbreads conceded multiple corners and free kicks until finally the Mariners were successful with substitute Dominic McHale's 72nd minute flag kick, which looked to be cruelly deflected in by Town sub Connor Bartle, although the Shields taker claimed it.

Town keeper Worsnop kept the deficit to a single goal when he confidently caught Gonzales' 78th minute shot in the swirling wind.

Again, it was chance after chance for the visitors, with Gonzales heading just a fraction wide of the far post in the 82nd minute. A minute later, Briggs drove a free kick goalwards from all of 40 yards, but luckily Worsnop was able to judge the curling ball's path with accuracy until it landed safely in his gloves.

However, the 84th minute saw Grantham go 3-1 down. Shields sub Joshua Gillies' low, curling, bobbling shot looked to be heading wide of the far post, but at the last minute it turned past the outstretched Worsnop's fingertips and into the net.

The clock soon ticked down, with the last goal scoring opportunity again going to South Shields, but Gillies' 86th minute power drive screamed over the target, with the tailwind adding extra unwanted momentum.

Grantham Town: Worsnop, Oben, Scarz (c), Willock (Bartle 45), Robertson, Dunn, Berrett, Carta (Wightwick 79), Hughes (Campbell 73), Francis, Morrison. Subs not used: Westcarr, Coyle. Att: 401.

