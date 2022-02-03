The Grantham Journal featured a young Grantham school pupil called Armandas Jursys at the start of the lockdown in April 2020.

Armandas reached out to Grantham-based BGB Engineering for sponsorship to help him become an elite level sportsman and become the next rising star in judo and jiu-jitsu.

GB decided to sponsor Armandas to help pay for his training to achieve his goal of becoming the next big thing in MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) or reach his secondary goal of competing in future Olympics in Judo.

At the time, Armandas was 15 years old and full of enthusiasm for his sport. A year later, and at the point of finishing school, Armandas approached BGB to join their apprenticeship scheme.

Showing the same positivity and enthusiasm in his interview for an apprenticeship role in finance, the firm soon realised his potential and tremendous will to succeed in a new career within the company.

Now working at BGB and studying at the same time, Armandas still finds motivation and time to continue his efforts in specialist MMA gyms to reach his ultimate goal.

Since joining BGB, Armandas has risen up the UK and European rankings of Brazilian jiu-jitsu and judo and has achieved some very impressive wins and European placings.

His most notable results include placing first in All-Stars BJJ Europeans Gi, first in All-Stars BJJ Europeans No-Gi, second in the BJJ No-Gi British Open (2021) and second in the Kent International Judo Tournament.

The recent BJJ British Open, held in Coventry in late December, was the event of the year. The highest level of BJJ (Brazilian jiu-jitsu) athletes and best in weight competitors came from all over Great Britain to compete at this top level event.

Armandas, now 17, carried an ankle injury into the competition and competed in the under-83kg weight category where he placed number two in the UK – a fantastic achievement and he is now recognised as one of the best in the country in Gi and No-Gi Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

Armandas said: "As an elite-level athlete, I have to train daily which requires a heavy reliance on travelling to and from professional gyms and high calibre events.

"The travel costs are the heaviest financial burden, and I rely primarily on sponsorship and goodwill from friends and family.

"I’m very grateful to BGB, not only do they continue to help with sponsorship, but they’re also understanding of my training regime and have helped me further my career.”

BGB continues to sponsor Armandas and look forward to one day seeing him in the Octagon as a famous MMA world star like his hero, mixed martial artist Khabib Nurmagomedov.

As any elite level athlete knows, finding the time and more importantly the finances to train to the highest level requires lots of kind gestures and sponsorship.

Armandas is constantly looking out for more sponsorship and has created his own GoFundMe page to help raise much needed finance for the overseas tournaments he hopes to attend to continue his goal of becoming the best.

If you are interested in helping sponsor Armandas, get in touch via email at armandas.jursys@bgbinnovation.com