Grantham Tae Kwon-Do Club's Andy McKinlay (60) has been promoted to first degree black belt by the Tae Kwon-Do Association of Great Britain.

Andy, a company director who lives in Grantham, trains at The King's School in Grantham and has been involved in the club since it opened more than three decades ago, and after returning to the sport focused his target on achieving his black belt this time.

Proving age is no barrier to achieving your goals in Tae Kwon-Do, Andy was presented with his new black belt and certificates last week, after attending the grading at Hellidon Lakes Hotel, in Daventry, where he was assessed by five grand master ninth degree world masters of the art.

New black belt, 60-year-old Andy McKinlay. (56446296)

Club instructor, seventh degree black belt, Jill Pearce said: “There is no upper age limit in our classes and anyone can benefit from taking up the sport.

"Ignore the naysayers and start your training – at any age. Although exercise is important to all age groups, the older we get the more imperative it becomes to stay active and maintain good health.”

Classes are held every Wednesday in the school gym at The King's School, on Brook Street, and run by Jill and a team of qualified, experienced instructors.