Grantham martial arts exponent Tom Cunnington is set to represent Great Britain in the open weight International Open Kyokushin of Bayeux Tournament in France over the weekend of December 11 and 12.

This is an international karate event with the best fighters from all over Europe and the world invited.

Kyokushin is a full contact bare knuckle fighting style, and the principle in the fights is to injure or knock out your opponent – so you have to be tough.

Tom Cunnington (53230646)

Tom said: "I have been training for 27 years this year and I have fought in many events around the world, Japan being one of them.

"But never have I entered an open weight event like this as I weigh 69kg and fighters are as big as 125kg, and you can draw any weight on the day.

"So this is a huge challenge for me and not undertaken by many lightweights.

Tom Cunnington (left) in action. (53316428)

"It’s a knockout tournament spread over two days and I am hoping to place with this being the lead-up to a world tournament next year in Valencia."

Tom expressed his gratitude to Oceans Health and Fitness in Grantham for their support leading up to the event, and his club Ronin Kyokushin Ikku where he is the head instructor.