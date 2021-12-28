Grantham Wado Karate Club was pleased to get back to training at The Meres leisure centre this year after Covid restrictions were finally lifted.

The club ended the year with a visit from World Master Kuniaki Sakigami (8th Dan) who graded some students for the first time in almost two years due to ongoing restrictions.

Grades awarded were to Graham Firth 9th kyu, Katarzyna Cunnington 7th kyu ,Charles Cunnington 4th kyu, Abigail Russell 4th kyu, Rhys Howe 2nd kyu, and Anthony Porter 1st kyu.

Grantham Wado Karate Club students and instructors at the grading. (53823354)

Club chief instructor Angie Emms said: "I'm very proud of them all and the effort they have put in over the last year.

"We also had a training session with Sakigami, covering evading move and counter, specialist movements in the wado style of karate.

"It was great to return to the club at The Meres this year after restrictions were lifted .

"Also a big thank you to Touch Gloves Boxing for the use of the club throughout the year for extra training on Sundays.

"I would like to thank all my students for their continued efforts and support of the club, now in its 27th year."

"I would like to wish all my students a very safe and happy Christmas and a much improved, healthy, happy, successful 2022

"To all readers too, a very enjoyable safe, happy Christmas and 2022."

+ Anyone interested in taking up the noble martial art of wado karate should email angiecemms@gmail.com or search for Angie Emms Health and Fitness on Facebook or call club secretary Sharon on 07731 089978.